Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Shares Gap Up to $15.12

Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.12, but opened at $16.50. Myovant Sciences shares last traded at $16.90, with a volume of 11,335 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MYOV. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Myovant Sciences from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Myovant Sciences Stock Up 8.5 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences ( NYSE:MYOV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $57.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.76 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Myovant Sciences Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 255,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,430,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $36,917.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,992 shares in the company, valued at $3,430,292.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total value of $49,606.80. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 272,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,649,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,096 shares of company stock worth $133,358. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Myovant Sciences

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Myovant Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Myovant Sciences by 563.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Myovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

About Myovant Sciences

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops redefine care for women and for men. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

