Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) Price Reaches $0.0079 on Major Exchanges

Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last seven days, Naka Bodhi Token has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar. Naka Bodhi Token has a total market capitalization of $556,156.18 and approximately $18,890.00 worth of Naka Bodhi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Naka Bodhi Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.

Naka Bodhi Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. Naka Bodhi Token’s official message board is medium.com/@nakachain. Naka Bodhi Token’s official website is www.nakachain.org. Naka Bodhi Token’s official Twitter account is @nakacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bodhi is a blockchain based prediction market, leverages the advantages of the state-of-the-art decentralized prediction markets by integrating third-party Oracles and voting based decentralized Oracles via its Oracle abstraction layer. It introduces a novel replaceable Oracle framework so that the prediction market is more effective and autonomous. The Bodhi project, which was a decentralized prediction market, has migrated from the QTUM and Ethereum blockchain to its own blockchain – Naka Chain. Naka Bodhi Token (NBOT) is the governance token for the Naka Chain. The original two tokens (BOT and BOE) have been merged into one with a fixed ratio of 1 BOT = 0.59 NBOT and 1 BOE = 0.41 NBOT. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Naka Bodhi Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Naka Bodhi Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Naka Bodhi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

