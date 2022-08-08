Nash Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $269.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nash has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 265.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.02192466 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014265 BTC.

Nash Profile

Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.

Buying and Selling Nash

According to CryptoCompare, “Nash Exchange is a platform for cryptocurrency exchanges and payments. Users on this network are able to transact digital assets through an off-chain matching engine that allows trades across multiple blockchains, such as NEO or Ethereum. Nash Exchange has developed a crypto wallet extension where it is possible for the user to coordinate actions between NEX, Dapps (decentralized applications) and websites. The NEX token is a NEO-based cryptocurrency. It allows holders to claim a share of fees generated by the payment service and exchange. The NEX token was designed to improve holders rewards as the platform fees volume grow. What started as a renaming due to a legal case involving the NEX brand evolved into a full rebrand, to Nash. The “NEX” token will retain its ticker, now representing the name “Nash Exchange”. Chief designer Nathaniel Walpole was on hand to discuss the new logo and design philosophy, which is intended to imply “motion, speed, and approachability.” “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

