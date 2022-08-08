Nash Price Tops $0.28 on Exchanges (NEX)

Nash (NEX) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 8th. One Nash coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00001142 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Nash has a total market capitalization of $8.04 million and $269.00 worth of Nash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nash has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 40.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 265.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $529.55 or 0.02192466 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004141 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002252 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00014265 BTC.
Nash Profile
Nash launched on October 25th, 2017. Nash’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,166,201 coins. Nash’s official Twitter account is @nashsocial.
Buying and Selling Nash
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
