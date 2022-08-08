Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) Issues Earnings Results

Nathan’s Famous (NASDAQ:NATH – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The restaurant operator reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, reports. Nathan’s Famous had a negative return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $39.72 million for the quarter.

Nathan’s Famous Stock Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ NATH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $56.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,185. The company has a market capitalization of $231.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.28. Nathan’s Famous has a 1 year low of $45.50 and a 1 year high of $72.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $54.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

Nathan’s Famous Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. Nathan’s Famous’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nathan’s Famous

Separately, StockNews.com cut Nathan’s Famous from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Nathan’s Famous by 5.0% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 266,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 12,785 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nathan’s Famous by 105.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,587 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,104 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 4th quarter valued at $313,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nathan’s Famous during the 1st quarter valued at $231,000. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Nathan’s Famous Company Profile

Nathan's Famous, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the foodservice industry. The company owns and franchises restaurants under the Nathan's Famous brand name, as well as sells products bearing the Nathan's Famous trademarks through various channels of distribution. It also has license agreements for the manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of Nathan's Famous branded hot dogs, sausages, and corned beef products in refrigerated consumer packages to be resold through retail channels, such as supermarkets, groceries, mass merchandisers, and club stores; and other Nathan's Famous branded refrigerated meat products in consumer packages to be resold through retail channels.

