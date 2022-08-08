National Bankshares Lowers Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Price Target to C$39.00

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.71% from the company’s current price.

POW has been the topic of several other research reports. CIBC cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$44.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$46.00 to C$42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$43.19.

Get Power Co. of Canada alerts:

Power Co. of Canada Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of POW traded down C$0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$34.00. 1,552,736 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,478,210. The company has a current ratio of 99.23, a quick ratio of 84.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.04. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$32.47 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$22.76 billion and a PE ratio of 8.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$34.31 and a 200-day moving average of C$37.14.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Co. of Canada ( TSE:POW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported C$0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.92 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$16.30 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.2699998 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Power Co. of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Co. of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.