Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) Shares Bought by Tikvah Management LLC

Tikvah Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,488,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,060 shares during the period. Nautilus Biotechnology comprises approximately 2.1% of Tikvah Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Tikvah Management LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Nautilus Biotechnology worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nautilus Biotechnology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 9,111,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,195,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 83.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,351,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,638 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,049,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 74,721 shares in the last quarter. Decheng Capital Management III Cayman LLC purchased a new stake in Nautilus Biotechnology during the first quarter worth about $1,302,000. Finally, Clearline Capital LP boosted its holdings in Nautilus Biotechnology by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 228,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after buying an additional 69,395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on NAUT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Nautilus Biotechnology from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Nautilus Biotechnology stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.90. The stock had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,018. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $8.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.64.

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating a platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It develops Nautilus Platform, a proteomics platform that includes end-to-end solution comprised of instruments, consumables, and software analysis.

