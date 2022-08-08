Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Underweight

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

NKTR has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

NKTR stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $909.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.96.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $21.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.75 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 544.77% and a negative return on equity of 82.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 17,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $68,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 312,905 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,974.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 21,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total transaction of $85,608.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 276,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,776.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 84,627 shares of company stock worth $334,277 in the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $55,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company's products include Bempegaldesleukin, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat metastatic melanoma, renal cell carcinoma, muscle-invasive bladder cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, and adjuvant melanoma; phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of renal cell carcinoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and urothelial cancer; phase 1/2A clinical trial to treat squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck; phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and phase 1B clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

