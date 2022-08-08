Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie Acquires 80,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Cale Moodie bought 80,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 717,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,591.81.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance

Neptune Digital Assets stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It invests in digital asset ecosystem, including Bitcoin mining, staking cryptocurrencies, decentralized finance, yield farming, and liquidity mining, as well as operates blockchain nodes and other associated blockchain technology projects.

