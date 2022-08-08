Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA) Director Cale Moodie Acquires 80,000 Shares

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Rating) Director Cale Moodie bought 80,000 shares of Neptune Digital Assets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 717,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$204,591.81.
Neptune Digital Assets Stock Performance
Neptune Digital Assets stock traded up C$0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$0.30. The stock had a trading volume of 111,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,404. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.85 million and a PE ratio of 14.25. Neptune Digital Assets Corp. has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 73.24, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.
Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile
