Nestree Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.14 Million (EGG)

Nestree (EGG) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded up 16.3% against the dollar. One Nestree coin can now be purchased for about $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nestree has a total market cap of $31.94 million and approximately $3.14 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,947.10 or 1.00027539 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00049278 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00028818 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00009431 BTC.

About Nestree

Nestree (EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,665,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree. Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io.

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

