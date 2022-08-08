New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA) Announces Earnings Results

New Century AIM VCT (LON:NCA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported GBX (0.33) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

New Century AIM VCT Stock Performance

NCA stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 78 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,161. The firm has a market cap of £6.13 million and a PE ratio of 3,900.00. New Century AIM VCT has a 12 month low of GBX 70 ($0.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.10). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 80.77.

Get New Century AIM VCT alerts:

New Century AIM VCT Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th.

About New Century AIM VCT

New Century AIM VCT Plc is a venture capital trust specializing in long term capital growth through investment in unquoted companies and a diversified portfolio of Qualifying Companies primarily quoted on AIM. The fund may also invest in companies traded on the OFEX trading facility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Century AIM VCT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Century AIM VCT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.