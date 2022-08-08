NewYorkCoin (NYC) 24 Hour Volume Tops $411.00

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded down 37.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 8th. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded 33.4% lower against the dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $682,624.52 and $411.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.84 or 0.00020331 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.67 or 0.00263057 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000731 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000810 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002267 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

