NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NEX. Bank of America downgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $9.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James Carl Stewart sold 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $690,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,276,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,322,404. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Mcdonald sold 26,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $286,990.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 334,048 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,690 shares of company stock worth $2,324,360 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 161,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after buying an additional 104,815 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $2,131,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 11.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 64.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 158,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,593,000 after purchasing an additional 62,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the second quarter worth $485,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NEX opened at $8.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.87 and a beta of 2.01. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a twelve month low of $3.06 and a twelve month high of $12.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.54 and a 200-day moving average of $9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides well completion and production services in various active and demanding basins. The company operates through two segments, Completion Services, and Well Construction and Intervention Services. The Completion Services segment offers hydraulic fracturing services to enhance production of oil and natural gas from formations with low permeability and restricted flow of hydrocarbons; wireline services; and perforating, pumpdown, pipe recovery, pressure pumping, and wellsite make-up and pressure testing services.

Read More

