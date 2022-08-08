NFT Art Finance Market Cap Tops $3.96 Million (NFTART)

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. NFT Art Finance has a market capitalization of $3.96 million and $400,009.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Art Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, NFT Art Finance has traded down 17.8% against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 30.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 195.3% against the dollar and now trades at $445.51 or 0.01870047 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004198 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001595 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002246 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00014706 BTC.
NFT Art Finance Profile
NFT Art Finance’s official Twitter account is @NFTArt_Finance.
