NFTb (NFTB) Trading Up 2.2% Over Last Week

NFTb (NFTB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, NFTb has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. One NFTb coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000095 BTC on exchanges. NFTb has a total market capitalization of $2.41 million and approximately $88,676.00 worth of NFTb was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Concordium (CCD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000074 BTC.
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 151% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.58 or 0.01965387 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001583 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002241 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00014540 BTC.
NFTb Coin Profile
NFTb’s total supply is 999,800,000 coins and its circulating supply is 106,243,272 coins. NFTb’s official Twitter account is @nftbmarket.
Buying and Selling NFTb
