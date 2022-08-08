Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Boosts Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. grew its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies were worth $5,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies by 548.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 472.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evoqua Water Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.86.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $38.43. The stock had a trading volume of 17,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,415. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.15, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.27. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $49.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. provides water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies, and mobile and emergency water supply solutions and contract services for industrial, commercial, and municipal water treatment markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Integrated Solutions and Services, and Applied Product Technologies.

