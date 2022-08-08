Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Buys 21,200 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 582.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,840 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $11,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital grew its stake in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on Adobe from $530.00 to $445.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Adobe from $560.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Adobe from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

ADBE stock traded up $1.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $434.69. The stock had a trading volume of 62,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,403,666. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $338.00 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $392.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $426.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $203.43 billion, a PE ratio of 42.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.12.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total transaction of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682 over the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

