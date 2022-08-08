Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Has $5.07 Million Stake in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. reduced its holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 194,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Nicola Wealth Management LTD.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in TELUS by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 32,520,733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $765,905,000 after acquiring an additional 186,385 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in TELUS by 0.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,791,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $674,559,000 after purchasing an additional 113,279 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,682,935 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $534,776,000 after purchasing an additional 231,059 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $494,846,000 after buying an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of TELUS by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,945,163 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $349,601,000 after buying an additional 350,833 shares in the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TELUS Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of TU stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $22.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,261. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $27.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS Increases Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU Get Rating ) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 10.35%. TELUS’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 100.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on TU shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays cut shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

