Nicola Wealth Management LTD. Invests $4.64 Million in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Nicola Wealth Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,641,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Enphase Energy by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Trading Down 4.6 %

Enphase Energy stock traded down $13.91 during trading on Monday, reaching $287.00. 87,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,147,092. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $182.01. The company has a market capitalization of $38.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.13, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $113.40 and a 52-week high of $306.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 56.60%. The firm had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total transaction of $839,957.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,497 shares of company stock worth $41,130,902 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $213.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $215.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.74.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Articles

