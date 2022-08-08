Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Holdings Reduced by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,414,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,258,460 shares during the quarter. Nielsen accounts for approximately 9.7% of Clarkston Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC owned about 5.95% of Nielsen worth $583,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Nielsen by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 16,431,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393,887 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,278,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,827,000 after purchasing an additional 155,960 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Nielsen by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,155,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,767,000 after acquiring an additional 115,425 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nielsen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,711,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,453,000 after buying an additional 148,403 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,537,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,556,000 after purchasing an additional 252,833 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets cut Nielsen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.57.

NLSN stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.01. 153,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,607. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $16.02 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.14. The company has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.34.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.52 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 14.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. The company provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, computer, mobile, CTV, digital, and listening platforms.

