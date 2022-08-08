NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,664 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 1.6% of Herold Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on NIKE from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $130.00 price target on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. HSBC reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.08.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $3,215,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,772.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total value of $3,215,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,466,772.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock worth $9,085,334 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.98. 85,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,636. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.53 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $178.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

