Ninepoint Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP reduced its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 448 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the first quarter valued at $38,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded up $3.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.57. 60,310 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,133,748. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.06 and a 1 year high of $171.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.39%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.07.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.