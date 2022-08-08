Ninepoint Partners LP Has $546,000 Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PLD. Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 43.8% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.4% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.92.

Prologis Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PLD traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $131.67. The company had a trading volume of 84,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,792,723. The stock has a market cap of $97.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.46 and a 52 week high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.30). Prologis had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 75.72%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, Director Avid Modjtabai acquired 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

