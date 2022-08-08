Ninepoint Partners LP Increases Stock Holdings in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Crown Castle International accounts for about 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle International in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 0.5% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 38,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.4% in the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 13,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 28.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,056,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $195,026,000 after acquiring an additional 231,272 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group raised Crown Castle International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Crown Castle International from $204.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Crown Castle International to $213.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $206.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $183.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.06.

In other Crown Castle International news, Director Kevin A. Stephens purchased 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $173.60 per share, with a total value of $121,346.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at $1,858,040.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CCI stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $179.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,042. The company has a market cap of $77.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.11 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.79. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $153.70 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.74). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Crown Castle International’s payout ratio is 165.17%.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 80,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

