Nomura (NYSE:NMR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Nomura Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NMR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 116,146 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 1,190,148 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.64.

Nomura Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nomura

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMR. Optas LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 21.9% in the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 14,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 41.9% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 9,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 1.4% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 228,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 57,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Nomura by 69.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Investment Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services.

