Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,722 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $19,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 55,883 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $15,939,000 after buying an additional 7,448 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at $8,284,229.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NYSE NSC opened at $251.02 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $234.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $253.42. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $58.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NSC shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup cut Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.10.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

