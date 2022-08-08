Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Hyman Charles D

Hyman Charles D lessened its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,701 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern comprises 1.8% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $29,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 929 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $834,000. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 307.4% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 33,422 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,532,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $244.00 to $243.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $289.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.10.

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

In related news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total value of $241,840.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $0.98 on Monday, reaching $252.00. 17,193 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,970. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $217.00 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average of $253.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.49%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

