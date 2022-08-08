ODUWA Price Reaches $0.38 (OWC)

ODUWA (OWC) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. In the last week, ODUWA has traded 24.6% higher against the US dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.57 million and approximately $9,687.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ODUWA alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23,932.20 or 0.99963179 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00049212 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001286 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00028991 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000047 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004177 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00009570 BTC.

About ODUWA

ODUWA (CRYPTO:OWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin. ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io.

ODUWA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ODUWA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ODUWA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.