Omni Price Hits $2.28 on Major Exchanges (OMNI)

Omni (OMNI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Omni has a market capitalization of $1.28 million and approximately $364.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Omni has traded 14% higher against the dollar. One Omni coin can currently be purchased for about $2.28 or 0.00009565 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Omni alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00020146 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00262014 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000732 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000962 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002264 BTC.

About Omni

OMNI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,364 coins and its circulating supply is 563,048 coins. Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni. The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org.

Buying and Selling Omni

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni is an asset and currency creation platform re branded from MasterCoin. Based on bitcoin, OMNI provides all the same features as bitcoin and advanced Omni Layer features, such as blockchain-based crowdfunding and asset creation, management and exchange. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.