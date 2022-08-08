OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) vs. Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Critical Analysis

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) and Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.0% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.1% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of OncoSec Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 35.4% of Janux Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Janux Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OncoSec Medical N/A -150.20% -91.55% Janux Therapeutics -903.80% -11.81% -11.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OncoSec Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Janux Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for OncoSec Medical and Janux Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

OncoSec Medical currently has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 604.03%. Given OncoSec Medical’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe OncoSec Medical is more favorable than Janux Therapeutics.

Volatility and Risk

OncoSec Medical has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its stock price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Janux Therapeutics has a beta of 1.66, indicating that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares OncoSec Medical and Janux Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OncoSec Medical N/A N/A -$45.17 million ($0.95) -0.75 Janux Therapeutics $3.64 million 157.82 -$32.67 million ($1.53) -9.02

Janux Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than OncoSec Medical. Janux Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than OncoSec Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a late-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on designing, developing, commercializing intra-tumoral DNA-based therapeutics to stimulate and augment anti-tumor immune responses for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor. It is also developing ImmunoPulse IL-12 with KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced melanoma that is in clinical trials collaboration and supply agreement (KEYNOTE-695) and metastatic triple negative breast cancer, which is in Phase II clinical trials (KEYNOTE-890); ImmunoPulse IL-12 and KEYTRUDA in patients with advanced or metastatic melanoma that has completed Phase II clinical trials; and ImmunoPulse IL-12 monotherapy in patients with metastatic melanoma, which has completed the Phase II clinical trials. In addition, the company is developing monotherapy biomarker study in patients with advanced or metastatic TNBC that has completed the Phase II clinical trials; and technology to treat liver, lung, bladder, pancreatic, and other visceral lesions. OncoSec Medical Incorporated has clinical trial collaborations with Merck & Co., Inc. and its subsidiary in connection with the KEYNOTE-695 and KEYNOTE-890 studies; a research collaboration with Duke University's Center for Applied Therapeutics to evaluate TAVO in combination or sequenced with a HER2-plasmid vaccine; a research collaboration with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center to evaluate the use of Roswell Park's intravital microscopy and enhanced IL-12 DNA-plasmid; and collaboration with Providence Cancer Institute. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Pennington, New Jersey.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. is also developing a Tumor Activated Immunomodulator (TRACIr) costimulatory bispecific product candidate against programmed death-ligand 1 and CD28 designed to improve the anti-tumor activity of T cells. In addition, its EGFR-TRACTr is designed to target EGFR in many cancer types with multiple approved monoclonal antibodies. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

