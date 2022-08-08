Only1 (LIKE) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $1.10 Million

Only1 (LIKE) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 8th. During the last week, Only1 has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Only1 has a total market cap of $3.35 million and $1.10 million worth of Only1 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Only1 coin can now be purchased for about $0.0260 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Only1 Profile

LIKE is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Only1’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 128,840,531 coins. Only1’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Only1 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Only1 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Only1 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Only1 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

