Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 1.1 %
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Featured Stories
