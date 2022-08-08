Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,277,301.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 27,000 shares of company stock worth $5,560,740 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE V opened at $215.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $242.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $410.43 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.64.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

