Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Makes New $81,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BCS. CWM LLC increased its stake in Barclays by 72.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $756,000. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Barclays in the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Barclays alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BCS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 200 ($2.45) in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 245 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($2.94) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Barclays from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Barclays from GBX 170 ($2.08) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.14.

Barclays Stock Up 1.1 %

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.32. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.2094 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.80%.

About Barclays

(Get Rating)

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Barclays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barclays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.