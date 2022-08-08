Oppenheimer Lowers Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Price Target to $69.00

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer from $75.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on SHAK. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.61.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHAK traded up $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.62. 8,847 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 935,131. Shake Shack has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.08 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shake Shack

Shake Shack ( NYSE:SHAK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.64 million. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 3.42% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shake Shack will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer acquired 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shake Shack

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the first quarter worth $47,000. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shake Shack

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

