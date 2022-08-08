OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 122 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Amgen by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after buying an additional 3,513 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in Amgen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 79,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,777,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Stock Performance

Amgen stock opened at $246.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $245.14 and a 200 day moving average of $239.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.56. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 218.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.00.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

