OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Acquires 459 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WAT. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Waters by 144.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Kenfarb & CO. bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Waters in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WAT opened at $337.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $334.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.82. Waters Co. has a 12-month low of $288.32 and a 12-month high of $428.22.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $714.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.77 million. Waters had a return on equity of 203.31% and a net margin of 24.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. Cowen boosted their target price on Waters to $358.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Waters from $340.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Waters from $349.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.14.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

