OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Buys 102 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KLAC. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of KLA by 154.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of KLA by 173.5% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 93 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KLA by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total transaction of $30,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,341,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total transaction of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,655,894.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,303 shares of company stock worth $2,739,490 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLA Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 price target on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $373.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $425.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $392.40 on Monday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $282.83 and a one year high of $457.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $340.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.51.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 36.06% and a return on equity of 95.80%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. KLA’s payout ratio is 19.18%.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

