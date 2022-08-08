OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,856 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 64.3% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 1,151.4% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $63.77 on Monday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.63 and a 52-week high of $69.47. The company has a market capitalization of $88.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Insider Transactions at Mondelez International

In other news, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 30,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total transaction of $2,008,730.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,109,100.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

