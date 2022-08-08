OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 29.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,221 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 13.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,533,831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $288,831,000 after acquiring an additional 309,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 8.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 28,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 16.3% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 17,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 9.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 37,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,246,000 after acquiring an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 41.2% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 160,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,293,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PGR opened at $118.28 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $115.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $89.35 and a one year high of $122.24. The firm has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.45.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 18th that allows the company to buyback 25,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.57%.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.94, for a total transaction of $63,020.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $93.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $129.00 target price on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.93.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

