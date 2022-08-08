OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after buying an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,900,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $565,993,000 after acquiring an additional 91,855 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $528,618,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,616,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $525,074,000 after purchasing an additional 271,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after buying an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $207.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.93.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $106.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $127.39. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $98.54 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($0.15). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 29.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 19.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 10.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,912,524.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $1,343,948.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,758,863 shares in the company, valued at $402,912,524.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,458 shares of company stock worth $7,547,428 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

