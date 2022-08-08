OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,935 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTVA. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Corteva by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,315,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,206,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Corteva by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 26,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Corteva by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 25,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Corteva alerts:

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $57.90 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.21. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.72 and a 12 month high of $64.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Corteva Increases Dividend

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised their price objective on Corteva from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital raised Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.07.

Corteva Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.