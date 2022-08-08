OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 555 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,078 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Garmin by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 33.3% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Garmin by 1.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in Garmin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 13,735 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 21.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GRMN stock opened at $97.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.21 and a 200-day moving average of $108.71. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $92.31 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a net margin of 20.31% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Garmin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Garmin from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.75.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

Further Reading

