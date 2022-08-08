OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Raises Stock Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Welltower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Welltower by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Welltower by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on WELL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Welltower from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of Welltower in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.14.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $80.68 on Monday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.56 and a 1 year high of $99.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.57, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.96.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 325.34%.

About Welltower



Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

