OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Stake in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund cut its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 149 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:ESS opened at $278.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $269.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $306.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.17, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.77. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.62 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 148.90%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ESS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $333.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James restated an “upgrade” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Barclays downgraded Essex Property Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $367.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Essex Property Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.82.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.