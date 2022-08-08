Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $25,828.00

Ormeus Ecosystem (ECO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 8th. One Ormeus Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ormeus Ecosystem has traded up 43.8% against the dollar. Ormeus Ecosystem has a total market capitalization of $54,650.93 and approximately $25,828.00 worth of Ormeus Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Concordium (CCD) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000074 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 39.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 254.1% against the dollar and now trades at $518.28 or 0.02163995 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004184 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001582 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00014431 BTC.

About Ormeus Ecosystem

Ormeus Ecosystem’s launch date was June 29th, 2019. Ormeus Ecosystem’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,230,453,136 coins. The official message board for Ormeus Ecosystem is medium.com/ormeus. The official website for Ormeus Ecosystem is eco-system.io. The Reddit community for Ormeus Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/OrmeusEcosystem. Ormeus Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @ormeusecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ormeus Ecosystem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Architecturally designed to create a ‘business first’ approach to global currency and digital life, Ormeus Ecosystem is collaborating with Binance Chain to create a ground-breaking “Internet of Business Assets”. The multi-functional ecosystem cryptocurrencies will achieve mass adoption as businesses ranging from Banking, Insurance, Agriculture, Energy, Mining, Real Estate, Health, Trading, Payments, and Online Retail are signed-on to the network – categorized into ‘side-chains’ – and catapulted into the blockchain age. The network fuses enterprise, data, sales force and virtual money through partnering with Binance. The innovative onboarding ramp for businesses and the native fuel for the network is the new ECO token, a ground-breaking ‘gas’ used to power, protect, authorize and process data in real-time between thousands of corporate and personal users. The ECO token can reward and notify when data points are shared cross-chain, and even works in conjunction with point-of-sale terminal systems to prevent and terminate fraudulent sales of goods. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ormeus Ecosystem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ormeus Ecosystem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ormeus Ecosystem using one of the exchanges listed above.

