Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.7 %

Orthofix Medical stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.60. 1,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $43.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical ( NASDAQ:OFIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 11.7% during the first quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 62.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,303 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,022 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

About Orthofix Medical

(Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.