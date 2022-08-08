Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.55 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $455.00 million-$465.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.18 million.

Orthofix Medical Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:OFIX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,360. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $22.66 and a 12 month high of $43.30.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthofix Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 669,623 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $21,897,000 after buying an additional 75,508 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,424,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $111,968,000 after acquiring an additional 30,329 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 56.5% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 21,411 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,144,425 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $70,122,000 after purchasing an additional 14,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orthofix Medical by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,732 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,891,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

