Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Monday.

Shares of OFIX traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.06. The company had a trading volume of 122,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,513. The company has a market capitalization of $459.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 1.01. Orthofix Medical has a 52 week low of $22.21 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.08.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $106.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.70 million. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Orthofix Medical by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 159,969 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,766,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 148,900 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 72,900 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,394 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Orthofix Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Orthopedics. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

