Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys 20,683 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 93,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,683 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $6,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 65.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. US Capital Advisors restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of ONEOK to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.25.

ONEOK stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $59.35. 25,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,993. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 110.98%.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, for a total transaction of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

