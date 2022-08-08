Oxbow Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 477,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,571 shares during the quarter. Brigham Minerals makes up 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $12,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Brigham Minerals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Brigham Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:MNRL traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.67. 2,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,286. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $33.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average is $25.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 1.90.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 41.17%. The business had revenue of $90.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.07%.

Insider Transactions at Brigham Minerals

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of Brigham Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Brigham Minerals news, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $199,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,998,462.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total value of $11,443,315.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275 over the last quarter. 3.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNRL. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.