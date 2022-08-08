Oxbow Advisors LLC Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 125.0% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Broadcom by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 44 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Broadcom during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Broadcom to $658.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $3.82 on Monday, hitting $547.62. The company had a trading volume of 12,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,988. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $518.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $561.32. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $462.66 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

